Shares Of ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) Could Show A Loss Of -313.22%

In the last trading session, 2.17 million shares of the ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) were traded, and its beta was 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.42, and it changed around -$0.32 or -11.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $398.43M. VRAY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.25, offering almost -240.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 0.41% since then. We note from ViewRay Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.63 million.

ViewRay Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended VRAY as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ViewRay Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) trade information

Instantly VRAY has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.81 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -56.08% year-to-date, but still down -12.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) is -36.48% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.43, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 67.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VRAY is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -313.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -65.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 21.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -6.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect ViewRay Inc. to make $26.23 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $15.03 million and $19.18 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 36.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.90%. ViewRay Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 8.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

VRAY Dividends

ViewRay Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 03 and August 08.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.48% of ViewRay Inc. shares, and 94.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.41%. ViewRay Inc. stock is held by 235 institutions, with Artisan Partners Limited Partnership being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 12.88% of the shares, which is about 23.25 million shares worth $128.09 million.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, with 12.88% or 23.25 million shares worth $128.09 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Artisan International Small-Mid Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 11.91 million shares worth $65.61 million, making up 6.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.77 million shares worth around $26.28 million, which represents about 2.64% of the total shares outstanding.