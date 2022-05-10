Shares Of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) Could Show A Loss Of -166.87%

In today’s recent session, 0.76 million shares of the Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) have been traded, and its beta is 0.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.92, and it changed around -$0.05 or -1.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.00B. GOL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.43, offering almost -132.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.78, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.85% since then. We note from Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.13 million.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended GOL as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) trade information

Instantly GOL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.01% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.99 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.85% year-to-date, but still down -11.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) is -31.07% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.73, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GOL is forecast to be at a low of $4.77 and a high of $13.13. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -166.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) estimates and forecasts

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.26 percent over the past six months and at a 82.70% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 42.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 93.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -188.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 115.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $614.05 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. to make $611.17 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $286.89 million and $194.19 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 114.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 214.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -57.80%.

GOL Dividends

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares, and 12.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.49%. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stock is held by 88 institutions, with U.S. Global Investors, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.66% of the shares, which is about 2.61 million shares worth $15.79 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 1.12% or 1.76 million shares worth $10.63 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and New World Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 2.9 million shares worth $20.26 million, making up 1.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held roughly 0.94 million shares worth around $6.6 million, which represents about 0.60% of the total shares outstanding.