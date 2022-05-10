Risk-Taking Investors May Find United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) Worth A Gamble.

In today’s recent session, 0.69 million shares of the United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) have been traded, and its beta is 0.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.37, and it changed around -$0.87 or -38.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $99.61M. UIHC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.34, offering almost -362.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.17, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -58.39% since then. We note from United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 175.37K.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended UIHC as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. United Insurance Holdings Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) trade information

Instantly UIHC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -38.84% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.39 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 42.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.39% year-to-date, but still up 0.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) is -24.32% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.90, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UIHC is forecast to be at a low of $1.90 and a high of $1.90. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -38.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -38.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) estimates and forecasts

United Insurance Holdings Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -48.27 percent over the past six months and at a 92.91% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 113.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 137.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -21.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $160.11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect United Insurance Holdings Corp. to make $155.72 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $199.84 million and $145.95 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -19.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -48.10%. United Insurance Holdings Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 40.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

UIHC Dividends

United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 10.71 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.24. It is important to note, however, that the 10.71% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.61 per year.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 53.99% of United Insurance Holdings Corp. shares, and 22.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.91%. United Insurance Holdings Corp. stock is held by 123 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.16% of the shares, which is about 1.8 million shares worth $6.52 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 3.25% or 1.4 million shares worth $5.1 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.61 million shares worth $2.2 million, making up 1.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.51 million shares worth around $1.94 million, which represents about 1.18% of the total shares outstanding.