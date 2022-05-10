Risk-Takers Will Like Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO).

In the last trading session, 1.2 million shares of the Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) were traded, and its beta was 1.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $43.49, and it changed around -$7.42 or -14.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.67B. NVRO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $182.45, offering almost -319.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $49.74, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -14.37% since then. We note from Nevro Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 531.37K.

Nevro Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended NVRO as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Nevro Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.87 for the current quarter.

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) trade information

Instantly NVRO has showed a red trend with a performance of -14.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 66.66 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 34.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.35% year-to-date, but still down -30.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) is -42.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $77.64, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.99% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NVRO is forecast to be at a low of $64.00 and a high of $125.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -187.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -47.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nevro Corp. (NVRO) estimates and forecasts

Nevro Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -60.84 percent over the past six months and at a 24.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -314.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $96.58 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Nevro Corp. to make $94.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $109.73 million and $85.86 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -12.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.60%. Nevro Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -52.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

NVRO Dividends

Nevro Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 05 and April 11.

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.76% of Nevro Corp. shares, and 114.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 116.59%. Nevro Corp. stock is held by 295 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 13.38% of the shares, which is about 4.67 million shares worth $543.7 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 11.89% or 4.15 million shares worth $336.46 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.81 million shares worth $326.47 million, making up 8.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 1.34 million shares worth around $156.12 million, which represents about 3.84% of the total shares outstanding.