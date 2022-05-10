RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In today’s recent session, 1.9 million shares of the RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) have been traded, and its beta is 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $67.43, and it changed around -$1.23 or -1.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.90B. RNG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $315.00, offering almost -367.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $68.38, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -1.41% since then. We note from RingCentral Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

RingCentral Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended RNG as a Hold, whereas 22 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. RingCentral Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter.

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) trade information

Instantly RNG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.79% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 89.39 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -63.35% year-to-date, but still down -21.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) is -40.33% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $138.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RNG is forecast to be at a low of $80.00 and a high of $225.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -233.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

RingCentral Inc. (RNG) estimates and forecasts

RingCentral Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -70.67 percent over the past six months and at a 27.61% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 27.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 33.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 23 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $434.94 million in revenue for the current quarter. 22 analysts expect RingCentral Inc. to make $450.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $334.54 million and $339.93 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 30.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 32.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 147.82%. RingCentral Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -338.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 35.00% per year for the next five years.

RNG Dividends

RingCentral Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.23% of RingCentral Inc. shares, and 98.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.66%. RingCentral Inc. stock is held by 679 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 13.63% of the shares, which is about 11.19 million shares worth $2.1 billion.

Capital International Investors, with 10.84% or 8.9 million shares worth $1.67 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 7.37 million shares worth $1.59 billion, making up 8.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 3.55 million shares worth around $772.25 million, which represents about 4.32% of the total shares outstanding.