Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) Stock Forecast: By 2022, Bulls Expect $10.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.32 million shares of the Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) were traded, and its beta was 2.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.76, and it changed around -$0.06 or -7.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.54M. RCON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.50, offering almost -2202.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.80, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -5.26% since then. We note from Recon Technology Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.82 million.

Recon Technology Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RCON as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Recon Technology Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) trade information

Instantly RCON has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9200 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -42.21% year-to-date, but still down -8.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) is -31.18% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RCON is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1215.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1215.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.10%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.10%.

RCON Dividends

Recon Technology Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.84% of Recon Technology Ltd. shares, and 18.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.77%. Recon Technology Ltd. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 14.70% of the shares, which is about 2.69 million shares worth $3.53 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 3.68% or 0.67 million shares worth $0.88 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 15122.0 shares worth $27370.0, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares.