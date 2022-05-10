Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) In 2022: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.31 million shares of the Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) were traded, and its beta was 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.86, and it changed around -$1.8 or -11.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $592.93M. METC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.73, offering almost -56.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.14% since then. We note from Ramaco Resources Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 965.98K.

Ramaco Resources Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended METC as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ramaco Resources Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) trade information

Instantly METC has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.20 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.91% year-to-date, but still down -9.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) is -12.72% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.96 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that METC is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $31.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -123.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -29.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) estimates and forecasts

Ramaco Resources Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.94 percent over the past six months and at a 608.89% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 40.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 518.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1,200.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 67.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $86.78 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 69.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 46.20%. Ramaco Resources Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 877.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 4.23% per year for the next five years.

METC Dividends

Ramaco Resources Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 16 and February 21. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.26 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.45. It is important to note, however, that the 3.26% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.41% of Ramaco Resources Inc. shares, and 43.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.84%. Ramaco Resources Inc. stock is held by 76 institutions, with Yorktown Energy Partners IX, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 25.98% of the shares, which is about 11.46 million shares worth $141.07 million.

ECP ControlCo, LLC, with 12.77% or 5.63 million shares worth $69.32 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco DWA Small Cap Momentum ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.23 million shares worth $2.87 million, making up 0.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco DWA Small Cap Momentum ETF held roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $3.72 million, which represents about 0.45% of the total shares outstanding.