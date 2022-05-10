Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) In 2022: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) were traded, and its beta was 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.68, and it changed around -$0.33 or -5.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $276.56M. RDUS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.00, offering almost -304.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.87% since then. We note from Radius Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 789.66K.

Radius Health Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended RDUS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Radius Health Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) trade information

Instantly RDUS has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.15 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.92% year-to-date, but still down -18.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) is -38.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RDUS is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -128.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -23.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) estimates and forecasts

Radius Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -73.91 percent over the past six months and at a 95.97% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 41.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 61.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $63.04 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Radius Health Inc. to make $65.86 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $62.78 million and $60.38 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.90%. Radius Health Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 36.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 29.60% per year for the next five years.

RDUS Dividends

Radius Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.08% of Radius Health Inc. shares, and 110.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 111.40%. Radius Health Inc. stock is held by 205 institutions, with Bellevue Group AG being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 16.41% of the shares, which is about 7.77 million shares worth $96.41 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 16.25% or 7.69 million shares worth $95.45 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.23 million shares worth $27.66 million, making up 4.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 1.39 million shares worth around $17.25 million, which represents about 2.94% of the total shares outstanding.