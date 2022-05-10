Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ: RADI): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.51 million shares of the Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.06, and it changed around -$0.33 or -2.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.13B. RADI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.79, offering almost -33.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.79% since then. We note from Radius Global Infrastructure Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 897.80K.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RADI as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) trade information

Instantly RADI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.33% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.25 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.62% year-to-date, but still up 20.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) is 6.12% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RADI is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $23.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -63.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -28.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 60.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -81.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $34.07 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. to make $36.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 45.50%.

RADI Dividends

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 15.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.11% of Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. shares, and 100.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.43%. Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. stock is held by 219 institutions, with Centerbridge Partners, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.78% of the shares, which is about 10.93 million shares worth $175.89 million.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP, with 9.84% or 9.13 million shares worth $146.97 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Ultimus Managers Tr-Westwood Quality SmallCap Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.74 million shares worth $27.99 million, making up 1.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Ultimus Managers Tr-Westwood Quality SmallCap Fd held roughly 1.45 million shares worth around $19.94 million, which represents about 1.56% of the total shares outstanding.