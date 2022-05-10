RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In today’s recent session, 0.83 million shares of the RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.06, and it changed around -$1.65 or -12.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $692.49M. RADA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.70, offering almost -38.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.01% since then. We note from RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 606.87K.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RADA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) trade information

Instantly RADA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -12.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.65 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 45.54% year-to-date, but still down -8.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) is -3.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.99 day(s).

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) estimates and forecasts

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 29.83 percent over the past six months and at a 16.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 133.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 60.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $36.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. to make $32.53 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 56.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.90%.

RADA Dividends

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 14.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.77% of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. shares, and 64.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.00%. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. stock is held by 98 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.13% of the shares, which is about 3.0 million shares worth $31.97 million.

Franklin Resources, Inc., with 7.38% or 2.43 million shares worth $25.86 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 1.6 million shares worth $20.85 million, making up 4.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held roughly 1.44 million shares worth around $15.28 million, which represents about 4.36% of the total shares outstanding.