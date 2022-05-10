Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX: PLG): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG) were traded, and its beta was 1.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.37, and it changed around -$0.2 or -12.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $119.29M. PLG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.33, offering almost -289.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.44, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -5.11% since then. We note from Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG) trade information

Instantly PLG has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7500 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.29% year-to-date, but still down -13.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG) is -30.10% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.78 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.04, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLG is forecast to be at a low of $2.48 and a high of $3.59. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -162.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -81.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 41.10%.

PLG Dividends

Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 11 and April 15.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.99% of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. shares, and 17.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.96%. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. stock is held by 42 institutions, with Franklin Resources, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.26% of the shares, which is about 9.07 million shares worth $14.33 million.

CQS (US), LLC, with 1.10% or 0.88 million shares worth $1.4 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 6.19 million shares worth $14.24 million, making up 7.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund held roughly 0.47 million shares worth around $0.94 million, which represents about 0.58% of the total shares outstanding.