Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ: PME): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 0.6 million shares of the Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) have been traded, and its beta is -1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.00, and it changed around $0.06 or 6.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $77.53M. PME at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.13, offering almost -13.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.42, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 58.0% since then. We note from Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 219.73K.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) trade information

Instantly PME has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.25% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0200 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.96%. The company’s shares are currently up 63.77% year-to-date, but still up 17.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) is 53.07% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PME is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1400.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1400.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -42.90%.

PME Dividends

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 16.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 52.83% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. shares, and 0.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.46%. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. stock is held by 5 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.09% of the shares, which is about 81577.0 shares worth $46882.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.07% or 62069.0 shares worth $35671.0 as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 62069.0 shares worth $39724.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares.

