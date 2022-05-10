Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Shares Could Drop Up To -488.24%

In the last trading session, 1.66 million shares of the Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.72, and it changed around -$0.37 or -11.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $469.17M. OUST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.99, offering almost -451.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.85, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -4.78% since then. We note from Ouster Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.09 million.

Ouster Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended OUST as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ouster Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) trade information

Instantly OUST has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.51 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -47.69% year-to-date, but still down -21.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) is -38.74% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OUST is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -488.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -120.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) estimates and forecasts

Ouster Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -6.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

OUST Dividends

Ouster Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 08.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.84% of Ouster Inc. shares, and 35.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.64%. Ouster Inc. stock is held by 157 institutions, with Tao Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.51% of the shares, which is about 11.25 million shares worth $58.52 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.15% or 10.63 million shares worth $55.3 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.6 million shares worth $18.7 million, making up 2.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.41 million shares worth around $17.75 million, which represents about 1.98% of the total shares outstanding.