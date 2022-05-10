OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In today’s recent session, 2.56 million shares of the OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) have been traded, and its beta is 1.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.65, and it changed around $0.21 or 8.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.74B. OPK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.25, offering almost -98.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.43, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.3% since then. We note from OPKO Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.15 million.

OPKO Health Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended OPK as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. OPKO Health Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) trade information

Instantly OPK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.81% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.02 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.27% year-to-date, but still down -12.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) is -29.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 43.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 60.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OPK is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $8.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -220.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -88.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) estimates and forecasts

OPKO Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.05 percent over the past six months and at a -80.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -140.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -40.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $318.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect OPKO Health Inc. to make $362.33 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $494.67 million and $545.16 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -35.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -33.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.90%. OPKO Health Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -197.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 12.00% per year for the next five years.

OPK Dividends

OPKO Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02.

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.85% of OPKO Health Inc. shares, and 29.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.37%. OPKO Health Inc. stock is held by 308 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.24% of the shares, which is about 35.73 million shares worth $171.84 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.05% or 34.39 million shares worth $165.42 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 10.66 million shares worth $51.26 million, making up 1.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 9.41 million shares worth around $45.27 million, which represents about 1.38% of the total shares outstanding.