Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX: OBE) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 1.56 million shares of the Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) were traded, and its beta was 3.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.74, and it changed around -$0.71 or -9.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $759.87M. OBE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.84, offering almost -45.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.6% since then. We note from Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 692.17K.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended OBE as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) trade information

Instantly OBE has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.92 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 63.57% year-to-date, but still down -15.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) is -21.63% down in the 30-day period.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.60%.

OBE Dividends

Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE)’s Major holders