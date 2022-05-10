Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 0.67 million shares of the Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $129.35, and it changed around -$0.68 or -0.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $36.04B. NUE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $187.90, offering almost -45.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $87.71, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.19% since then. We note from Nucor Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.32 million.

Nucor Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended NUE as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nucor Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $8.07 for the current quarter.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) trade information

Instantly NUE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.52% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 155.18 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.91% year-to-date, but still down -13.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) is -13.84% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $151.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NUE is forecast to be at a low of $108.00 and a high of $180.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -39.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) estimates and forecasts

Nucor Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.89 percent over the past six months and at a -8.16% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -2.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 56.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -20.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.78 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Nucor Corporation to make $11.07 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.26 billion and $10.15 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 42.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 56.30%. Nucor Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 879.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 37.75% per year for the next five years.

NUE Dividends

Nucor Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 20 and July 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.54 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.00. It is important to note, however, that the 1.54% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.46% of Nucor Corporation shares, and 82.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.52%. Nucor Corporation stock is held by 1,427 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 13.34% of the shares, which is about 35.84 million shares worth $4.09 billion.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, with 10.14% or 27.24 million shares worth $3.11 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 8.12 million shares worth $927.11 million, making up 3.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 6.46 million shares worth around $737.73 million, which represents about 2.40% of the total shares outstanding.