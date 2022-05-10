NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 1.49 million shares of the NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) were traded, and its beta was 1.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.06, and it changed around -$2.14 or -12.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $742.01M. NSTG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $70.40, offering almost -367.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.93, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -12.42% since then. We note from NanoString Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 726.71K.

NanoString Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NSTG as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NanoString Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.6 for the current quarter.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) trade information

Instantly NSTG has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.04 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -64.34% year-to-date, but still down -22.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) is -55.72% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NSTG is forecast to be at a low of $35.00 and a high of $70.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -364.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -132.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) estimates and forecasts

NanoString Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -69.67 percent over the past six months and at a 13.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -13.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $40.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect NanoString Technologies Inc. to make $38.99 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $36.26 million and $31.62 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.70%.

NSTG Dividends

NanoString Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 24 and March 06.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.83% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares, and 108.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 110.63%. NanoString Technologies Inc. stock is held by 290 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 14.90% of the shares, which is about 6.8 million shares worth $326.5 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.74% or 4.45 million shares worth $213.58 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity OTC Portfolio and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 2.44 million shares worth $100.14 million, making up 5.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund held roughly 2.31 million shares worth around $111.5 million, which represents about 5.06% of the total shares outstanding.