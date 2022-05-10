Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.28 million shares of the Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) were traded, and its beta was 1.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.22, and it changed around -$0.04 or -17.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.47M. NBRV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.32, offering almost -954.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -18.18% since then. We note from Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 413.94K.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NBRV as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nabriva Therapeutics plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) trade information

Instantly NBRV has showed a red trend with a performance of -17.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3284 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 33.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -64.10% year-to-date, but still down -28.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) is -44.94% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NBRV is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -809.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -809.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 81.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 62.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 486.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc to make $11.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.46 million and $2.53 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 300.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 358.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 66.10%.

NBRV Dividends

Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.45% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares, and 14.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.77%. Nabriva Therapeutics plc stock is held by 37 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.37% of the shares, which is about 1.34 million shares worth $1.6 million.

Frazier Management LLC, with 0.75% or 0.43 million shares worth $0.51 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Growth Opportunities and SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 0.16 million shares worth $0.19 million, making up 0.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF held roughly 85936.0 shares worth around $0.1 million, which represents about 0.15% of the total shares outstanding.