Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.49 million shares of the Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.38, and it changed around -$0.07 or -15.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.44M. MTCR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.84, offering almost -1173.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.39, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -2.63% since then. We note from Metacrine Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.74 million.

Metacrine Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended MTCR as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Metacrine Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.63 for the current quarter.

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) trade information

Instantly MTCR has showed a red trend with a performance of -15.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4900 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.15% year-to-date, but still down -14.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) is -30.14% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 62.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MTCR is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -163.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -163.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) estimates and forecasts

Metacrine Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -70.74 percent over the past six months and at a 55.02% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 45.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.30% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29.80%.

MTCR Dividends

Metacrine Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 16 and March 21.

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.84% of Metacrine Inc. shares, and 29.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.18%. Metacrine Inc. stock is held by 45 institutions, with Artal Group S.A. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.39% of the shares, which is about 0.92 million shares worth $0.62 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.58% or 0.43 million shares worth $0.29 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.37 million shares worth $1.26 million, making up 1.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held roughly 38068.0 shares worth around $50249.0, which represents about 0.14% of the total shares outstanding.