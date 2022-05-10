Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 6.7 million shares of the Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) were traded, and its beta was 1.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.55, and it changed around -$0.47 or -9.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.24B. MLCO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.84, offering almost -314.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.82, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -5.93% since then. We note from Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.28 million.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) trade information

Instantly MLCO has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.94 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.30% year-to-date, but still down -21.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) is -35.00% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.28, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MLCO is forecast to be at a low of $6.30 and a high of $13.60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -198.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -38.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) estimates and forecasts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -60.33 percent over the past six months and at a 9.09% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -47.20%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited earnings are expected to increase by 35.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

MLCO Dividends

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares, and 42.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.38%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stock is held by 383 institutions, with Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.65% of the shares, which is about 22.19 million shares worth $225.91 million.

Capital World Investors, with 4.41% or 21.05 million shares worth $215.58 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 13.89 million shares worth $142.26 million, making up 2.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Value Fund held roughly 8.88 million shares worth around $96.19 million, which represents about 1.86% of the total shares outstanding.