Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In today’s recent session, 1.22 million shares of the Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) have been traded, and its beta is 2.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.78, and it changed around -$0.21 or -0.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.00B. MGY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.83, offering almost -17.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.38, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 50.04% since then. We note from Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.95 million.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) trade information

Instantly MGY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.89% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.86 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 21.83% year-to-date, but still down -0.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) is -5.51% down in the 30-day period.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) estimates and forecasts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 11.12 percent over the past six months and at a 76.45% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 36.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 446.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 65.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 101.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $332.21 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation to make $301.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $149.24 million and $190.1 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 122.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 58.70%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 132.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.26% per year for the next five years.

MGY Dividends

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.74 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 1.74% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.83% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares, and 102.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.53%. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stock is held by 338 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 11.20% of the shares, which is about 20.36 million shares worth $362.2 million.

EnerVest Limited, with 10.31% or 18.74 million shares worth $333.3 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 4.36 million shares worth $77.52 million, making up 2.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.29 million shares worth around $76.27 million, which represents about 2.36% of the total shares outstanding.