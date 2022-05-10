LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN): Stock Forecast For 2022 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In today’s recent session, 1.03 million shares of the LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.41, and it changed around $1.11 or 6.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.27B. LPSN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $68.82, offering almost -295.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.1% since then. We note from LivePerson Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.39 million.

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) trade information

Instantly LPSN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.81% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.30 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.37% year-to-date, but still down -30.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) is -34.80% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LPSN is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $42.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -141.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) estimates and forecasts

LivePerson Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -66.61 percent over the past six months and at a -13.79% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.10%.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $123.88 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect LivePerson Inc. to make $131.39 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -31.20%. LivePerson Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -9.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

LPSN Dividends

LivePerson Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.71% of LivePerson Inc. shares, and 102.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 110.35%. LivePerson Inc. stock is held by 345 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 15.10% of the shares, which is about 10.68 million shares worth $629.81 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.83% or 6.96 million shares worth $410.0 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Janus Henderson Triton Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 4.37 million shares worth $225.23 million, making up 6.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund held roughly 2.06 million shares worth around $121.71 million, which represents about 2.92% of the total shares outstanding.