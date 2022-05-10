Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.98 million shares of the Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) were traded, and its beta was 0.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.28, and it changed around -$0.21 or -6.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $481.86M. LLNW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.55, offering almost -69.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.88% since then. We note from Limelight Networks Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.16 million.

Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) trade information

Instantly LLNW has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.96 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.37% year-to-date, but still down -7.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) is -33.60% down in the 30-day period.

Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $57.84 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Limelight Networks Inc. to make $60.99 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $52.11 million and $55.2 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.60%. Limelight Networks Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -169.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

LLNW Dividends

Limelight Networks Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02.

Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.29% of Limelight Networks Inc. shares, and 52.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.58%. Limelight Networks Inc. stock is held by 214 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.90% of the shares, which is about 9.32 million shares worth $31.95 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.63% or 6.26 million shares worth $21.46 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.62 million shares worth $12.42 million, making up 2.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.92 million shares worth around $10.01 million, which represents about 2.16% of the total shares outstanding.