Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) In 2022: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.53 million shares of the Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.75, and it changed around -$0.2 or -6.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $844.11M. LILM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.66, offering almost -324.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.45% since then. We note from Lilium N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.08 million.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

Instantly LILM has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.60 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -60.32% year-to-date, but still down -20.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) is -33.57% down in the 30-day period.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) estimates and forecasts

LILM Dividends

Lilium N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.93% of Lilium N.V. shares, and 11.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.95%. Lilium N.V. stock is held by 46 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.82% of the shares, which is about 17.71 million shares worth $186.08 million.

Capital World Investors, with 2.01% or 5.21 million shares worth $54.78 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.16 million shares worth $33.21 million, making up 1.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 1.54 million shares worth around $16.22 million, which represents about 0.59% of the total shares outstanding.