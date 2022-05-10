LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 0.7 million shares of the LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.34, and it changed around $0.1 or 4.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $262.80M. LIAN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.37, offering almost -599.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.24, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.27% since then. We note from LianBio’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 576.29K.

LianBio stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LIAN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. LianBio is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) trade information

Instantly LIAN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.24% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.14 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -63.64% year-to-date, but still down -39.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) is -58.52% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.71, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LIAN is forecast to be at a low of $7.83 and a high of $27.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1053.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -234.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

LianBio (LIAN) estimates and forecasts

LianBio share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -84.46 percent over the past six months and at a 76.88% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.30%.

LianBio earnings are expected to increase by -40.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.60% per year for the next five years.

LIAN Dividends

LianBio’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 30.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.99% of LianBio shares, and 83.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.28%. LianBio stock is held by 44 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 52.50% of the shares, which is about 56.32 million shares worth $346.93 million.

RA Capital Management, L.P., with 7.14% or 7.66 million shares worth $47.15 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and AB Discovery Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 1.02 million shares worth $3.98 million, making up 0.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AB Discovery Growth Fund held roughly 0.74 million shares worth around $2.88 million, which represents about 0.69% of the total shares outstanding.