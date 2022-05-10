Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD).

In the last trading session, 1.3 million shares of the Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.99, and it changed around -$2.01 or -11.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.33B. RVMD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.07, offering almost -133.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.90, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -12.74% since then. We note from Revolution Medicines Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 636.87K.

Revolution Medicines Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended RVMD as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Revolution Medicines Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.64 for the current quarter.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) trade information

Instantly RVMD has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.28 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 32.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.44% year-to-date, but still down -29.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) is -41.35% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 52.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RVMD is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -166.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -46.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) estimates and forecasts

Revolution Medicines Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -55.52 percent over the past six months and at a -40.86% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -23.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -17.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -32.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.92 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Revolution Medicines Inc. to make $11.36 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.75 million and $10.13 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.10%.

RVMD Dividends

Revolution Medicines Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.24% of Revolution Medicines Inc. shares, and 99.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.58%. Revolution Medicines Inc. stock is held by 190 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.58% of the shares, which is about 7.8 million shares worth $214.52 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.47% or 6.24 million shares worth $171.67 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.99 million shares worth $54.88 million, making up 2.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 1.75 million shares worth around $48.05 million, which represents about 2.37% of the total shares outstanding.