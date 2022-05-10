Let’s Talk About How 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 3.49 million shares of the 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.73, and it changed around -$1.04 or -13.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.37B. ONEM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.97, offering almost -538.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.93, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -2.97% since then. We note from 1Life Healthcare Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.32 million.

1Life Healthcare Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended ONEM as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. 1Life Healthcare Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.52 for the current quarter.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) trade information

Instantly ONEM has showed a red trend with a performance of -13.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.54 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.70% year-to-date, but still down -10.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) is -37.80% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.46, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ONEM is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -197.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -33.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) estimates and forecasts

1Life Healthcare Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -70.59 percent over the past six months and at a -17.68% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -766.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -55.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 60.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $218.82 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect 1Life Healthcare Inc. to make $251.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $121.8 million and $121.35 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 79.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 107.60%.

ONEM Dividends

1Life Healthcare Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.60% of 1Life Healthcare Inc. shares, and 80.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.49%. 1Life Healthcare Inc. stock is held by 288 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.35% of the shares, which is about 14.12 million shares worth $248.16 million.

Tiger Global Management, LLC, with 7.18% or 13.79 million shares worth $242.34 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 4.71 million shares worth $82.79 million, making up 2.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.34 million shares worth around $76.31 million, which represents about 2.26% of the total shares outstanding.