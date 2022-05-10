Let’s Discuss The Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 1.18 million shares of the Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $57.03, and it changed around $1.35 or 2.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.43B. TREX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $140.98, offering almost -147.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $51.76, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.24% since then. We note from Trex Company Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Trex Company Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended TREX as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Trex Company Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter.

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) trade information

Instantly TREX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.43% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 63.52 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.76% year-to-date, but still down -6.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) is -13.58% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $83.89, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TREX is forecast to be at a low of $62.00 and a high of $113.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -98.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) estimates and forecasts

Trex Company Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -51.27 percent over the past six months and at a 16.19% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 28.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $326.87 million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Trex Company Inc. to make $376.52 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 37.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.80%. Trex Company Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 19.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.70% per year for the next five years.

TREX Dividends

Trex Company Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 01 and August 05.

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.49% of Trex Company Inc. shares, and 95.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.42%. Trex Company Inc. stock is held by 674 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.82% of the shares, which is about 11.23 million shares worth $1.52 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.82% or 11.23 million shares worth $1.52 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.37 million shares worth $455.19 million, making up 2.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.27 million shares worth around $441.84 million, which represents about 2.86% of the total shares outstanding.