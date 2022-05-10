Let’s Discuss The Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 24.05 million shares of the Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) were traded, and its beta was -0.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.09, and it changed around -$0.01 or -9.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $60.57M. FAMI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.66, offering almost -633.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.09, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive 0.0% since then. We note from Farmmi Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 26.58 million.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) trade information

Instantly FAMI has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1240 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.98% year-to-date, but still down -25.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) is -35.04% down in the 30-day period.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -35.30%.

FAMI Dividends

Farmmi Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 25.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.59% of Farmmi Inc. shares, and 1.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.67%. Farmmi Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.32% of the shares, which is about 7.9 million shares worth $1.76 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.08% or 0.5 million shares worth $0.11 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 0.1 million shares worth $18189.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.