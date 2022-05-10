LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) In 2022: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 1.49 million shares of the LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.63, and it changed around -$1.27 or -9.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.47B. LC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.21, offering almost -289.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.97, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.23% since then. We note from LendingClub Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.03 million.

LendingClub Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended LC as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. LendingClub Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) trade information

Instantly LC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.14% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.38 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -42.51% year-to-date, but still down -11.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) is -4.92% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.21, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 59.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LC is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $60.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -375.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -42.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

LendingClub Corporation (LC) estimates and forecasts

LendingClub Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -69.48 percent over the past six months and at a 777.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 191.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 163.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 154.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $245.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect LendingClub Corporation to make $260 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $75.91 million and $87.28 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 223.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 197.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.00%. LendingClub Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 107.60% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -8.60% per year for the next five years.

LC Dividends

LendingClub Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.13% of LendingClub Corporation shares, and 79.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.25%. LendingClub Corporation stock is held by 287 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.64% of the shares, which is about 8.63 million shares worth $243.61 million.

Jackson Square Partners, Llc, with 8.03% or 8.02 million shares worth $226.52 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Managed Portfolio Series-Jackson Square SMID Cap Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.64 million shares worth $74.65 million, making up 2.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Managed Portfolio Series-Jackson Square SMID Cap Growth Fd held roughly 2.39 million shares worth around $109.63 million, which represents about 2.39% of the total shares outstanding.