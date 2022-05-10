Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: LPI) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 1.16 million shares of the Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) were traded, and its beta was 3.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $59.51, and it changed around -$9.83 or -14.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.02B. LPI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $99.26, offering almost -66.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $35.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.4% since then. We note from Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 866.65K.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) trade information

Instantly LPI has showed a red trend with a performance of -14.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 78.48 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.03% year-to-date, but still down -15.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) is -28.70% down in the 30-day period.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 362.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 341.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $417.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Laredo Petroleum Inc. to make $409.89 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $224.41 million and $289.08 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 86.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 41.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.50%. Laredo Petroleum Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 113.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.49% per year for the next five years.

LPI Dividends

Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 08.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.74% of Laredo Petroleum Inc. shares, and 69.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.04%. Laredo Petroleum Inc. stock is held by 240 institutions, with EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 12.66% of the shares, which is about 2.19 million shares worth $131.75 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 12.49% or 2.16 million shares worth $129.99 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 1.28 million shares worth $86.18 million, making up 7.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 1.01 million shares worth around $67.64 million, which represents about 5.82% of the total shares outstanding.