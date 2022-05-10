It’s Easy To Bet On Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 1.23 million shares of the Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) were traded, and its beta was 0.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.02, and it changed around -$0.2 or -16.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $90.80M. LPTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.17, offering almost -308.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.17, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -14.71% since then. We note from Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 809.36K.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) trade information

Instantly LPTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -16.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4199 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.52% year-to-date, but still down -25.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) is -41.71% down in the 30-day period.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LPTX is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -488.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -292.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) estimates and forecasts

Leap Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -60.47 percent over the past six months and at a 4.26% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $310k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Leap Therapeutics Inc. to make $90k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $375k and $375k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -17.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -76.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.60%. Leap Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 25.40% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -2.49% per year for the next five years.

LPTX Dividends

Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 10 and March 14.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.38% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 56.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.60%. Leap Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 79 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.60% of the shares, which is about 8.48 million shares worth $33.99 million.

Artal Group S.A., with 4.53% or 4.0 million shares worth $16.04 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.98 million shares worth $7.94 million, making up 2.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $2.4 million, which represents about 0.68% of the total shares outstanding.