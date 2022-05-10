Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In today’s recent session, 21.7 million shares of the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) have been traded, and its beta is 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.47, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.40B. ITUB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.89, offering almost -31.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.59, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.69% since then. We note from Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 49.50 million.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ITUB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) trade information

Instantly ITUB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.11% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.79 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.68%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.54% year-to-date, but still down -3.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) is -19.83% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ITUB is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -11.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) estimates and forecasts

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.65 percent over the past six months and at a 20.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.95 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. to make $5.57 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.84 billion and $5.29 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -13.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.40%. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. earnings are expected to increase by 41.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 21.50% per year for the next five years.

ITUB Dividends

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.19 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 2.19% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares, and 22.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.83%. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock is held by 406 institutions, with Schroder Investment Management Group being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.38% of the shares, which is about 163.82 million shares worth $614.34 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 2.54% or 122.91 million shares worth $460.91 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Hartford/Schroders Emerging Markets Equity Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 53.42 million shares worth $217.41 million, making up 1.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hartford/Schroders Emerging Markets Equity Fd held roughly 23.77 million shares worth around $96.73 million, which represents about 0.49% of the total shares outstanding.