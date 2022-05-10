Is TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 8.49 million shares of the TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) were traded, and its beta was -0.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.32, and it changed around -$0.33 or -9.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.54B. TAL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $58.50, offering almost -1662.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.81% since then. We note from TAL Education Group’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 10.66 million.

TAL Education Group stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended TAL as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. TAL Education Group is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) trade information

Instantly TAL has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.91 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.52% year-to-date, but still down -10.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) is 4.08% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.04, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TAL is forecast to be at a low of $2.90 and a high of $4.40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -32.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TAL Education Group (TAL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -166.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -287.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.33 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect TAL Education Group to make $1.61 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -58.50%.

TAL Dividends

TAL Education Group’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of TAL Education Group shares, and 65.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.71%. TAL Education Group stock is held by 365 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.01% of the shares, which is about 31.12 million shares worth $122.3 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.27% or 18.96 million shares worth $74.5 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 10.97 million shares worth $43.12 million, making up 2.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 6.22 million shares worth around $17.8 million, which represents about 1.40% of the total shares outstanding.