Is Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) Worth Your Money In 2022?

In today’s recent session, 2.27 million shares of the Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) have been traded, and its beta is 2.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.13, and it changed around $0.15 or 14.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.13M. PRPO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.64, offering almost -399.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.96, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.04% since then. We note from Precipio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 155.64K.

Precipio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PRPO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Precipio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) trade information

Instantly PRPO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 14.89% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2500 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.75% year-to-date, but still down -8.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) is -25.49% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 71.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PRPO is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -253.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -253.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Precipio Inc. (PRPO) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 130.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Precipio Inc. to make $4.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.82 million and $2.34 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 157.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 109.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 70.20%. Precipio Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 52.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

PRPO Dividends

Precipio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 18 and May 23.

Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.19% of Precipio Inc. shares, and 11.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.84%. Precipio Inc. stock is held by 26 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.65% of the shares, which is about 1.06 million shares worth $1.67 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.79% or 0.63 million shares worth $1.0 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.66 million shares worth $1.05 million, making up 2.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.35 million shares worth around $0.56 million, which represents about 1.56% of the total shares outstanding.