Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI): Stock Forecast For 2022 Sees A An Incline Of 19.54%

In today’s recent session, 1.24 million shares of the Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $48.26, and it changed around $5.26 or 12.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.27B. ITCI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $66.00, offering almost -36.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.40, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.15% since then. We note from Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 937.21K.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ITCI as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.99 for the current quarter.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) trade information

Instantly ITCI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 12.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 52.81 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.84% year-to-date, but still down -16.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) is -33.23% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.82, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ITCI is forecast to be at a low of $57.00 and a high of $90.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -86.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) estimates and forecasts

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.74 percent over the past six months and at a 9.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -30.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -41.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 263.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $24.94 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. to make $34.53 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $12.45 million and $15.88 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 100.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 117.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.40%.

ITCI Dividends

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.89% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares, and 91.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.47%. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. stock is held by 268 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 13.60% of the shares, which is about 11.08 million shares worth $413.1 million.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, with 9.97% or 8.12 million shares worth $302.83 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 3.39 million shares worth $146.19 million, making up 4.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund held roughly 2.14 million shares worth around $79.88 million, which represents about 2.63% of the total shares outstanding.