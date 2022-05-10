InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook. – Marketing Sentinel
InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 3.15 million shares of the InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.90, and it changed around -$2.45 or -10.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.86B. INMD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $99.27, offering almost -353.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.89, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -4.52% since then. We note from InMode Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.11 million.

InMode Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended INMD as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. InMode Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) trade information

Instantly INMD has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.61 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.97% year-to-date, but still down -14.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) is -38.14% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 60.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INMD is forecast to be at a low of $50.00 and a high of $58.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -164.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -128.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $103.13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect InMode Ltd. to make $104.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $87.33 million and $94.18 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 225.40%. InMode Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 115.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 33.20% per year for the next five years.

INMD Dividends

InMode Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 26 and August 01.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.63% of InMode Ltd. shares, and 57.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.13%. InMode Ltd. stock is held by 469 institutions, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.75% of the shares, which is about 3.12 million shares worth $220.52 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 3.10% or 2.58 million shares worth $182.33 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 1.21 million shares worth $58.38 million, making up 1.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund held roughly 1.0 million shares worth around $70.58 million, which represents about 1.20% of the total shares outstanding.

