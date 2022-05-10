If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 1.65 million shares of the Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) were traded, and its beta was 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.93, and it changed around -$1.12 or -5.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $784.08M. SAVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $146.16, offering almost -672.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.54% since then. We note from Cassava Sciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.71 million.

Cassava Sciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SAVA as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cassava Sciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.42 for the current quarter.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) trade information

Instantly SAVA has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.38 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -56.68% year-to-date, but still down -8.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) is -32.51% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $72.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SAVA is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $124.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -555.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 57.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) estimates and forecasts

Cassava Sciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -79.18 percent over the past six months and at a 4.88% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -223.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -70.80% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.40%.

SAVA Dividends

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 01 and August 05.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.76% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares, and 29.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.18%. Cassava Sciences Inc. stock is held by 233 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.90% of the shares, which is about 2.76 million shares worth $120.65 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.15% or 2.06 million shares worth $90.06 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.08 million shares worth $47.0 million, making up 2.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.88 million shares worth around $38.77 million, which represents about 2.19% of the total shares outstanding.