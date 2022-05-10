If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In today’s recent session, 0.92 million shares of the Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) have been traded, and its beta is 0.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $107.65, and it changed around $1.03 or 0.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.44B. BIDU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $209.17, offering almost -94.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $102.18, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.08% since then. We note from Baidu Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.42 million.

Baidu Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 43 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended BIDU as a Hold, whereas 31 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Baidu Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) trade information

Instantly BIDU has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.97% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 132.38 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.34% year-to-date, but still down -16.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is -21.44% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1357.04, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BIDU is forecast to be at a low of $572.34 and a high of $2117.05. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1866.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -431.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) estimates and forecasts

Baidu Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.62 percent over the past six months and at a -1.90% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -60.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -17.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.3 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Baidu Inc. to make $5.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.50%. Baidu Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -56.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.44% per year for the next five years.

BIDU Dividends

Baidu Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 16 and May 20.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.35% of Baidu Inc. shares, and 54.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.34%. Baidu Inc. stock is held by 1,016 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.57% of the shares, which is about 12.6 million shares worth $1.88 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.67% or 10.13 million shares worth $1.51 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 5.33 million shares worth $792.79 million, making up 1.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund held roughly 4.64 million shares worth around $689.99 million, which represents about 1.68% of the total shares outstanding.