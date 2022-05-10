Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 0.56 million shares of the Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.87, and it changed around $0.51 or 2.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.58B. HTHT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $59.49, offering almost -129.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.84, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.58% since then. We note from Huazhu Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.17 million.

Huazhu Group Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HTHT as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Huazhu Group Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.38 for the current quarter.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) trade information

Instantly HTHT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.01% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.50 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.87%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.66% year-to-date, but still down -16.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) is -22.59% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $289.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 91.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HTHT is forecast to be at a low of $203.93 and a high of $337.44. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1204.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -688.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) estimates and forecasts

Huazhu Group Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.21 percent over the past six months and at a 73.91% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 46.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -72.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -104.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $384.43 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Huazhu Group Limited to make $530.47 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $356.84 million and $569.17 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.50%. Huazhu Group Limited earnings are expected to increase by 80.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 29.28% per year for the next five years.

HTHT Dividends

Huazhu Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 23 and May 27. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.83 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.21. It is important to note, however, that the 0.83% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.01% of Huazhu Group Limited shares, and 51.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.36%. Huazhu Group Limited stock is held by 356 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.66% of the shares, which is about 31.57 million shares worth $1.18 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 5.84% or 19.08 million shares worth $712.33 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 27.71 million shares worth $1.09 billion, making up 8.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 3.03 million shares worth around $119.67 million, which represents about 0.93% of the total shares outstanding.