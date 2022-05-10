How To Invest In PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PMVP) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.36 million shares of the PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.01, and it changed around -$0.75 or -5.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $650.70M. PMVP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.32, offering almost -210.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.60, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -4.91% since then. We note from PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 914.65K.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PMVP as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.35 for the current quarter.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) trade information

Instantly PMVP has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.88 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.37%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.01% year-to-date, but still down -22.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) is -44.83% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 75.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PMVP is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $63.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -424.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -149.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) estimates and forecasts

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -51.04 percent over the past six months and at a -39.84% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 76.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -42.30% in the next quarter.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -66.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 23.10% per year for the next five years.

PMVP Dividends

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 07.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.92% of PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 109.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 124.88%. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 167 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 16.13% of the shares, which is about 7.33 million shares worth $169.33 million.

Interwest Venture Management Co., with 7.12% or 3.23 million shares worth $74.73 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.23 million shares worth $28.46 million, making up 2.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 0.96 million shares worth around $22.16 million, which represents about 2.11% of the total shares outstanding.