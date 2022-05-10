HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In today’s recent session, 1.27 million shares of the HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $43.08, and it changed around $0.79 or 1.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.34B. DINO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.39, offering almost -7.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.17, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.93% since then. We note from HF Sinclair Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.56 million.

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) trade information

Instantly DINO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.87% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 46.39 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 29.01% year-to-date, but still up 8.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) is 11.03% up in the 30-day period.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) estimates and forecasts

HF Sinclair Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 28.27 percent over the past six months and at a 206.58% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.80%. HF Sinclair Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 191.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 24.30% per year for the next five years.

DINO Dividends

HF Sinclair Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

