Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HMTV): Stock Forecast For 2022 Still Looks Weak With A -78.04% Decline

In the last trading session, 1.66 million shares of the Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) were traded, and its beta was 1.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.74, and it changed around $2.97 or 78.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $287.66M. HMTV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.04, offering almost -108.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.88% since then. We note from Hemisphere Media Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 118.34K.

Hemisphere Media Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HMTV as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hemisphere Media Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) trade information

Instantly HMTV has showed a green trend with a performance of 78.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.82 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.29% year-to-date, but still up 73.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) is 43.40% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HMTV is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -78.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -78.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (HMTV) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -143.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -120.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $55.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Hemisphere Media Group Inc. to make $54 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $46.87 million and $37.58 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 43.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -8.20%.

HMTV Dividends

Hemisphere Media Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.36% of Hemisphere Media Group Inc. shares, and 72.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.65%. Hemisphere Media Group Inc. stock is held by 125 institutions, with Edenbrook Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.13% of the shares, which is about 1.88 million shares worth $22.85 million.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P., with 8.26% or 1.7 million shares worth $20.67 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.52 million shares worth $6.36 million, making up 2.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $5.83 million, which represents about 2.33% of the total shares outstanding.