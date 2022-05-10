Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 17.61 million shares of the Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.80, and it changed around -$0.21 or -6.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.80B. GRAB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.15, offering almost -512.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.07% since then. We note from Grab Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.19 million.

Grab Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended GRAB as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Grab Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

Instantly GRAB has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.20 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -60.73% year-to-date, but still down -9.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) is -19.54% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 53.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.69, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GRAB is forecast to be at a low of $3.20 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -292.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 13.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.71% of Grab Holdings Limited shares, and 23.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.67%. Grab Holdings Limited stock is held by 106 institutions, with Russell Investments Group, Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.03% of the shares, which is about 1.14 million shares worth $8.15 million.

BESSEMER GROUP, INCORPORATED, with 0.01% or 0.23 million shares worth $1.66 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 2.6 million shares worth $33.06 million, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares.