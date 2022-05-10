Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 0.53 million shares of the Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) have been traded, and its beta is 0.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.27, and it changed around $0.92 or 4.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.36B. GLNG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.60, offering almost -19.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 55.05% since then. We note from Golar LNG Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.74 million.

Golar LNG Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GLNG as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Golar LNG Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) trade information

Instantly GLNG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.31% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.00 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 72.32% year-to-date, but still down -5.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) is -13.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.53, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GLNG is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -57.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 55.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) estimates and forecasts

Golar LNG Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 57.22 percent over the past six months and at a -41.82% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.70%.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $113.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Golar LNG Limited to make $126.73 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.40%. Golar LNG Limited earnings are expected to increase by -41.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 4.00% per year for the next five years.

GLNG Dividends

Golar LNG Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.13% of Golar LNG Limited shares, and 68.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.85%. Golar LNG Limited stock is held by 203 institutions, with Orbis Allan Gray Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.72% of the shares, which is about 11.78 million shares worth $152.85 million.

Rubric Capital Management LP, with 5.16% or 5.67 million shares worth $73.55 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Baron Emerging Markets Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.02 million shares worth $39.22 million, making up 2.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.42 million shares worth around $31.47 million, which represents about 2.20% of the total shares outstanding.