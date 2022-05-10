GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In today’s recent session, 0.85 million shares of the GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $49.73, and it changed around -$2.55 or -4.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.09B. GFS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $79.49, offering almost -59.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $43.59, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.35% since then. We note from GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.44 million.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended GFS as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) trade information

Instantly GFS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.88% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 57.11 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.53% year-to-date, but still down -2.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) is -6.96% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $74.47, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GFS is forecast to be at a low of $45.00 and a high of $100.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -101.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) estimates and forecasts

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.84 percent over the past six months and at a 3,900.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.10%.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.81 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. to make $1.85 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

GFS Dividends

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 30.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. shares, and 100.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.49%. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stock is held by 178 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.19% of the shares, which is about 17.05 million shares worth $1.11 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.42% or 7.57 million shares worth $491.75 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio and Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 3.82 million shares worth $264.37 million, making up 0.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund held roughly 2.62 million shares worth around $170.32 million, which represents about 0.49% of the total shares outstanding.