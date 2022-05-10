Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE: KLR)

In today’s recent session, 0.86 million shares of the Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE:KLR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.68, and it changed around -$2.41 or -39.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $258.40M. KLR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.23, offering almost -286.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.23, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -42.12% since then. We note from Kaleyra Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 274.56K.

Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE:KLR) trade information

Instantly KLR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -39.58% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.94 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 46.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.34% year-to-date, but still down -3.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE:KLR) is 5.36% down in the 30-day period.

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) estimates and forecasts

Kaleyra Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -48.08 percent over the past six months and at a 23.91% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 41.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 81.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $89.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Kaleyra Inc. to make $84.14 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $44.27 million and $41.13 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 101.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 104.60%.

KLR Dividends

Kaleyra Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 18.

Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE:KLR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.87% of Kaleyra Inc. shares, and 40.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.12%. Kaleyra Inc. stock is held by 74 institutions, with Must Asset Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.89% of the shares, which is about 3.29 million shares worth $36.19 million.

Fortress Investment Group LLC, with 4.80% or 2.0 million shares worth $22.02 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Royce Opportunity Fund and Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.69 million shares worth $7.56 million, making up 1.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund held roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $6.82 million, which represents about 1.49% of the total shares outstanding.