Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Schrodinger Inc. Stocks (NASDAQ: SDGR)

In the last trading session, 1.52 million shares of the Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.36, and it changed around -$1.67 or -6.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.64B. SDGR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $79.75, offering almost -241.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.15% since then. We note from Schrodinger Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 775.42K.

Schrodinger Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SDGR as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Schrodinger Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.34 for the current quarter.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) trade information

Instantly SDGR has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.17 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.93% year-to-date, but still down -11.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) is -28.82% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.9 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 63.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SDGR is forecast to be at a low of $34.00 and a high of $88.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -276.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -45.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) estimates and forecasts

Schrodinger Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -59.22 percent over the past six months and at a -42.25% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $36.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Schrodinger Inc. to make $37.11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $33.03 million and $32.13 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.50%.

SDGR Dividends

Schrodinger Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 02 and March 07.

Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.49% of Schrodinger Inc. shares, and 69.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.42%. Schrodinger Inc. stock is held by 321 institutions, with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.28% of the shares, which is about 6.98 million shares worth $243.17 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.78% or 4.82 million shares worth $167.71 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.92 million shares worth $101.65 million, making up 4.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.5 million shares worth around $52.08 million, which represents about 2.42% of the total shares outstanding.