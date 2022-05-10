Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Phreesia Inc. Stocks (NYSE: PHR)

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.54, and it changed around -$2.63 or -13.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $852.47M. PHR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $76.10, offering almost -360.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.11, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -9.49% since then. We note from Phreesia Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 547.41K.

Phreesia Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended PHR as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Phreesia Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.85 for the current quarter.

Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR) trade information

Instantly PHR has showed a red trend with a performance of -13.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.62 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 32.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -60.30% year-to-date, but still down -30.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR) is -42.95% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.77, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 59.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PHR is forecast to be at a low of $29.00 and a high of $51.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -208.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -75.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) estimates and forecasts

Phreesia Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -77.59 percent over the past six months and at a -71.73% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -750.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -663.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 42.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $56.29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Phreesia Inc. to make $62.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 34.60%.

PHR Dividends

Phreesia Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.85% of Phreesia Inc. shares, and 98.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.32%. Phreesia Inc. stock is held by 272 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 15.22% of the shares, which is about 7.8 million shares worth $324.86 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 11.73% or 6.01 million shares worth $250.39 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.56 million shares worth $148.15 million, making up 6.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust held roughly 2.07 million shares worth around $86.34 million, which represents about 4.04% of the total shares outstanding.