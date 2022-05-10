Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Business   »  Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Siy...

Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA)

In today’s recent session, 0.65 million shares of the Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.01, and it changed around -$0.06 or -5.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.76M. SYTA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.99, offering almost -889.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.90, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.89% since then. We note from Siyata Mobile Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) trade information

Instantly SYTA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.61% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4840 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 31.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -71.08% year-to-date, but still down -6.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) is -5.31% down in the 30-day period.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.
Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!
Get the FREE Report with all the details here. .

Sponsored

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.63 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Siyata Mobile Inc. to make $4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.80%.

SYTA Dividends

Siyata Mobile Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 17.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.68% of Siyata Mobile Inc. shares, and 13.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.15%. Siyata Mobile Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Phoenix Holdings Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.88% of the shares, which is about 0.65 million shares worth $2.4 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 0.28% or 37361.0 shares worth $0.14 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

The former held 19350.0 shares worth $19543.0, making up 0.15% of all outstanding shares.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

[youtube-feed num=3 showheader=false  layout="gallery" subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.