Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA)

In today’s recent session, 0.65 million shares of the Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.01, and it changed around -$0.06 or -5.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.76M. SYTA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.99, offering almost -889.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.90, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.89% since then. We note from Siyata Mobile Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) trade information

Instantly SYTA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.61% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4840 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 31.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -71.08% year-to-date, but still down -6.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) is -5.31% down in the 30-day period.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.63 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Siyata Mobile Inc. to make $4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.80%.

SYTA Dividends

Siyata Mobile Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 17.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.68% of Siyata Mobile Inc. shares, and 13.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.15%. Siyata Mobile Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Phoenix Holdings Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.88% of the shares, which is about 0.65 million shares worth $2.4 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 0.28% or 37361.0 shares worth $0.14 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 19350.0 shares worth $19543.0, making up 0.15% of all outstanding shares.